Earnings results for Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Masco last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Masco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.89%. The high price target for MAS is $64.00 and the low price target for MAS is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.58, Masco has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $53.57. Masco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco has a dividend yield of 1.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Masco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Masco is 24.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Masco will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.79% next year. This indicates that Masco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Masco (NYSE:MAS)

In the past three months, Masco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,470,986.00 in company stock. Only 1.23% of the stock of Masco is held by insiders. 89.68% of the stock of Masco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Masco are expected to grow by 9.56% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $2.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Masco is 11.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Masco is 11.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Masco has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

