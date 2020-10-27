Earnings results for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Masimo last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm earned $301 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.7. Masimo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masimo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $226.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.85%. The high price target for MASI is $260.00 and the low price target for MASI is $175.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masimo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $226.71, Masimo has a forecasted downside of 7.9% from its current price of $246.04. Masimo has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo does not currently pay a dividend. Masimo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

In the past three months, Masimo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,175,868.00 in company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of Masimo is held by insiders. 82.42% of the stock of Masimo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI



Earnings for Masimo are expected to grow by 22.70% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 63.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 63.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.84. Masimo has a PEG Ratio of 3.96. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Masimo has a P/B Ratio of 11.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here