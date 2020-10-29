Earnings results for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

MasTec last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. MasTec has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. MasTec has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MasTec in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.15%. The high price target for MTZ is $78.00 and the low price target for MTZ is $41.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MasTec has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.15, MasTec has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $47.08. MasTec has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec does not currently pay a dividend. MasTec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

In the past three months, MasTec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.90% of the stock of MasTec is held by insiders. 86.91% of the stock of MasTec is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ



Earnings for MasTec are expected to decrease by -7.02% in the coming year, from $4.70 to $4.37 per share. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 11.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of MasTec is 11.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. MasTec has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

