MSG Networks Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

MSG Networks last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company earned $152.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. MSG Networks has generated $2.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. MSG Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSG Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.33%. The high price target for MSGN is $13.00 and the low price target for MSGN is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MSG Networks does not currently pay a dividend. MSG Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MSG Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $971,058.00 in company stock. Only 26.55% of the stock of MSG Networks is held by insiders. 86.60% of the stock of MSG Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MSG Networks are expected to decrease by -13.89% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of MSG Networks is 3.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of MSG Networks is 3.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 52.80.

