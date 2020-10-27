Earnings results for Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Mastech Digital last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm earned $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million. Mastech Digital has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4.

Mastech Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Mastech Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mastech Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.30% of the stock of Mastech Digital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.36% of the stock of Mastech Digital is held by institutions.

Earnings for Mastech Digital are expected to grow by 19.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Mastech Digital is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Mastech Digital is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. Mastech Digital has a PEG Ratio of 0.78. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Mastech Digital has a P/B Ratio of 4.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

