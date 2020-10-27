Earnings results for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Matador Resources last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business earned $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Matador Resources has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year. Matador Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matador Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.91%. The high price target for MTDR is $26.00 and the low price target for MTDR is $6.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matador Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Matador Resources has a forecasted upside of 54.9% from its current price of $8.18. Matador Resources has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Matador Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

In the past three months, Matador Resources insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $53,940.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Matador Resources is held by insiders. 88.05% of the stock of Matador Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR



Earnings for Matador Resources are expected to grow by 446.15% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Matador Resources is -5.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Matador Resources is -5.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Matador Resources has a PEG Ratio of 3.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Matador Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

