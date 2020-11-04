Earnings results for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Match Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm earned $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Match Group has generated $4.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.8. Match Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Match Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.32%. The high price target for MTCH is $151.00 and the low price target for MTCH is $86.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Match Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.94, Match Group has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $121.63. Match Group has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group does not currently pay a dividend. Match Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

In the past three months, Match Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,181,023.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Match Group is held by insiders. 89.19% of the stock of Match Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH



Earnings for Match Group are expected to grow by 20.37% in the coming year, from $2.16 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Match Group is 528.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Match Group is 528.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.98. Match Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Match Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here