Earnings results for Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Materion last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.8. Materion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Materion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for MTRN is $70.00 and the low price target for MTRN is $66.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Materion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.00, Materion has a forecasted upside of 22.6% from its current price of $55.47. Materion has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion has a dividend yield of 0.83%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Materion has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Materion is 14.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Materion will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.89% next year. This indicates that Materion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

In the past three months, Materion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $425,794.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Materion is held by insiders. 91.53% of the stock of Materion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Materion (NYSE:MTRN

Earnings for Materion are expected to grow by 55.28% in the coming year, from $1.99 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Materion is 52.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Materion is 52.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 39.27. Materion has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

