Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Matinas BioPharma last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Matinas BioPharma has generated ($0.13) earnings per share over the last year.

Matinas BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. Matinas BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Matinas BioPharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Matinas BioPharma is held by insiders. Only 23.79% of the stock of Matinas BioPharma is held by institutions.

Earnings for Matinas BioPharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.12) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Matinas BioPharma is -6.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Matinas BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 4.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

