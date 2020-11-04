Earnings results for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Matrix Service last issued its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter. Matrix Service has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Matrix Service has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Matrix Service in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.29%. The high price target for MTRX is $20.00 and the low price target for MTRX is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Matrix Service has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service does not currently pay a dividend. Matrix Service does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

In the past three months, Matrix Service insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Matrix Service is held by insiders. 93.66% of the stock of Matrix Service is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX



Earnings for Matrix Service are expected to grow by 57.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Matrix Service is -6.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Matrix Service has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

