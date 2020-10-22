Earnings results for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Mattel last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Mattel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mattel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.15%. The high price target for MAT is $46.00 and the low price target for MAT is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mattel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.08, Mattel has a forecasted upside of 21.2% from its current price of $12.45. Mattel has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel does not currently pay a dividend. Mattel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

In the past three months, Mattel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Mattel is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT



Earnings for Mattel are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Mattel is -17.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mattel is -17.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mattel has a P/B Ratio of 8.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

