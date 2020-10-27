Earnings results for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Maxim Integrated Products last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm earned $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. Maxim Integrated Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.79%. The high price target for MXIM is $78.00 and the low price target for MXIM is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maxim Integrated Products has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.06, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.69, Maxim Integrated Products has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $71.24. Maxim Integrated Products has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Maxim Integrated Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 84.96%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Maxim Integrated Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.13% next year. This indicates that Maxim Integrated Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

In the past three months, Maxim Integrated Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,240,914.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by insiders. 89.36% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM



Earnings for Maxim Integrated Products are expected to grow by 15.32% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 29.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 29.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Maxim Integrated Products has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Maxim Integrated Products has a P/B Ratio of 11.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

