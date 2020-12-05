ARCO PLATFORM (NASDAQ:ARCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.03. Arco Platform has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.5. Arco Platform has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARCO PLATFORM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform’s stock was trading at $46.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ARCE stock has decreased by 19.0% and is now trading at $37.65.

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 14th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $8.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KALV stock has increased by 117.3% and is now trading at $19.25.

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NASDAQ:MRVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business earned $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology Group has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Marvell Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group’s stock was trading at $22.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MRVL shares have increased by 97.1% and is now trading at $43.38.

KIRKLAND’S (NASDAQ:KIRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s last issued its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kirkland’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KIRKLAND’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s’ stock was trading at $1.03 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KIRK shares have increased by 1,601.9% and is now trading at $17.53.