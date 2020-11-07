FRESHPET (NASDAQ:FRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business earned $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Its revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.3. Freshpet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRESHPET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet’s stock was trading at $61.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FRPT shares have increased by 123.2% and is now trading at $136.62.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.11. The business earned $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.38 million. Its revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. R1 RCM has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.4. R1 RCM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS R1 RCM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM’s stock was trading at $10.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RCM stock has increased by 80.5% and is now trading at $18.34.

VIVINT SMART HOME (NYSE:VVNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million. Vivint Smart Home has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.2.

HOW HAS VIVINT SMART HOME’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home’s stock was trading at $27.98 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VVNT stock has decreased by 32.8% and is now trading at $18.79.

COMPX INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $23.80 million during the quarter. CompX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6.

WHO ARE SOME OF COMPX INTERNATIONAL’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:CIX)

