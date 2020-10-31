FIRSTSERVICE (NASDAQ:FSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstService has generated ($6.51) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.8. FirstService has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRSTSERVICE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService’s stock was trading at $92.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FSV stock has increased by 44.6% and is now trading at $134.16.

ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS (NASDAQ:ECHO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.6. Echo Global Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics’ stock was trading at $15.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ECHO shares have increased by 73.8% and is now trading at $26.97.

KEURIG DR PEPPER (NYSE:KDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Keurig Dr Pepper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 5th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEURIG DR PEPPER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper’s stock was trading at $24.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KDP stock has increased by 9.8% and is now trading at $26.90.

AARON’S (NYSE:AAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business earned $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. Aaron’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AARON’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s’ stock was trading at $30.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AAN shares have increased by 73.4% and is now trading at $52.26.

