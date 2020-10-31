HBT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:HBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. HBT Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HBT FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial’s stock was trading at $13.15 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBT stock has decreased by 6.2% and is now trading at $12.34.

ARES CAPITAL (NASDAQ:ARCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital last posted its earnings data on November 1st, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business earned $352 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ares Capital has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.3. Ares Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARES CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital’s stock was trading at $15.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARCC stock has decreased by 13.0% and is now trading at $13.83.

VISTA OIL & GAS (NYSE:VIST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year.

ARE INVESTORS SHORTING VISTA OIL & GAS? (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas saw a decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,900 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 30th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES (NYSE:RDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.6. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ stock was trading at $40.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDY shares have increased by 61.3% and is now trading at $64.81.