THE HACKETT GROUP (NASDAQ:HCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. The Hackett Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE HACKETT GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group’s stock was trading at $14.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HCKT shares have increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $14.44.

NEWPARK RESOURCES (NYSE:NR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources last posted its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Newpark Resources has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Newpark Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWPARK RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources’ stock was trading at $1.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NR shares have decreased by 28.6% and is now trading at $0.8064.

ANAPTYSBIO (NASDAQ:ANAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. AnaptysBio has generated ($3.60) earnings per share over the last year. AnaptysBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANAPTYSBIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio’s stock was trading at $15.23 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANAB shares have increased by 92.0% and is now trading at $29.24.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCE)

BCE last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company earned $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Its revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. BCE has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1.

HOW HAS BCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BCE)

BCE’s stock was trading at $42.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BCE stock has decreased by 3.3% and is now trading at $40.77.