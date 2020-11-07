ICHOR (NASDAQ:ICHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company earned $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Its revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Ichor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ICHOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor’s stock was trading at $24.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICHR stock has increased by 12.1% and is now trading at $27.36.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET (NYSE:ANH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset last released its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Anworth Mortgage Asset has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Anworth Mortgage Asset has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset’s stock was trading at $2.75 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ANH shares have decreased by 37.5% and is now trading at $1.72.

SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:SAFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Safety Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group’s stock was trading at $75.10 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAFT shares have decreased by 5.5% and is now trading at $71.00.

SQUARE (NYSE:SQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQ)

Square last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Square has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.6.

HOW HAS SQUARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SQ)

Square’s stock was trading at $62.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SQ shares have increased by 180.6% and is now trading at $175.23.