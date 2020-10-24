PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXN)

PACCAR last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business earned $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PACCAR has generated $6.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. PACCAR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACCAR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TXN)

PACCAR’s stock was trading at $62.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCAR stock has increased by 48.2% and is now trading at $92.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM last posted its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. SLM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SLM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM’s stock was trading at $8.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLM shares have increased by 6.8% and is now trading at $9.56.

SNAP-ON (NYSE:SNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business earned $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap-on has generated $12.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.3. Snap-on has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SNAP-ON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on’s stock was trading at $129.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNA stock has increased by 30.8% and is now trading at $169.39.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MYFW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70. First Western Financial has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. First Western Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial’s stock was trading at $17.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MYFW stock has decreased by 14.9% and is now trading at $14.50.