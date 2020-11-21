PROPHASE LABS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PRPH)

HOW HAS PROPHASE LABS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs’ stock was trading at $8.34 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PRPH shares have decreased by 10.8% and is now trading at $7.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SE)

SEA last announced its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA has generated ($2.27) earnings per share over the last year. SEA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:SE)

SEA’s stock was trading at $159.67 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SE shares have increased by 14.7% and is now trading at $183.11.

NETEASE (NASDAQ:NTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase last announced its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. NetEase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NETEASE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase’s stock was trading at $84.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, NTES stock has increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $93.51.

CADIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDZI)

HOW HAS CADIZ’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz’s stock was trading at $9.53 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CDZI stock has increased by 2.6% and is now trading at $9.78.