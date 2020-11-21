PROQR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PRQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. ProQR Therapeutics has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. ProQR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROQR THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $4.20 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PRQR shares have increased by 0.0% and is now trading at $4.20.

JAGUAR HEALTH (NASDAQ:JAGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health last released its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Jaguar Health has generated ($6.89) earnings per share over the last year. Jaguar Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JAGUAR HEALTH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health’s stock was trading at $0.1915 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, JAGX stock has increased by 7.6% and is now trading at $0.2061.

RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:RVP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RVP)

Retractable Technologies last posted its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $11.57 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.2.

HOW HAS RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:RVP)

Retractable Technologies’ stock was trading at $7.69 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, RVP stock has increased by 56.2% and is now trading at $12.01.

SG BLOCKS (OTCMKTS:SGBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. SG Blocks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SG BLOCKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks’ stock was trading at $2.48 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SGBX stock has increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $2.75.