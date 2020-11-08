RIGNET (NASDAQ:RNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.16. RigNet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RigNet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RIGNET’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet’s stock was trading at $3.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RNET shares have increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $3.79.

PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:PDSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology last issued its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. PDS Biotechnology has generated ($3.57) earnings per share over the last year. PDS Biotechnology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020. PDS Biotechnology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology’s stock was trading at $0.9201 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PDSB shares have increased by 158.7% and is now trading at $2.38.

CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD. (NASDAQ:CTHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD.’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s stock was trading at $0.7553 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTHR shares have increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $0.9953.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TU)

TELUS last released its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2.

HOW HAS TELUS’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TU)

TELUS’s stock was trading at $17.1950 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TU stock has increased by 3.9% and is now trading at $17.86.