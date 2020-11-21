STAR BULK CARRIERS (NASDAQ:SBLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers last issued its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Star Bulk Carriers has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year. Star Bulk Carriers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STAR BULK CARRIERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers’ stock was trading at $6.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, SBLK shares have increased by 13.5% and is now trading at $6.99.

HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSE:HEPA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS HEPION PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $2.83 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HEPA stock has decreased by 6.0% and is now trading at $2.66.

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:KEYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies last announced its earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Keysight Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies’ stock was trading at $104.74 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, KEYS shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $116.17.

CALERES (NYSE:CAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres last released its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year. Caleres has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALERES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres’ stock was trading at $8.07 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CAL shares have increased by 54.8% and is now trading at $12.49.