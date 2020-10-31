THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS (NASDAQ:SMPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods last released its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm earned $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. Its revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. The Simply Good Foods has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. The Simply Good Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods’ stock was trading at $16.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SMPL shares have increased by 13.9% and is now trading at $18.80.

FORTIVE (NYSE:FTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Fortive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FORTIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive’s stock was trading at $59.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FTV stock has increased by 3.7% and is now trading at $61.60.

SYSTEMAX (NYSE:SYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Systemax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYSTEMAX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax’s stock was trading at $17.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYX stock has increased by 60.5% and is now trading at $28.43.

ENI (NYSE:E) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:E)

ENI last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. ENI has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. ENI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ENI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:E)

ENI’s stock was trading at $17.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, E shares have decreased by 21.9% and is now trading at $13.98.