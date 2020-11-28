TWIST BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:TWST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 22nd, 2020. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience has generated ($3.92) earnings per share over the last year. Twist Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TWIST BIOSCIENCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience’s stock was trading at $28.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TWST shares have increased by 306.6% and is now trading at $114.67.

BIOLINERX (NASDAQ:BLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. BioLineRx has generated ($2.55) earnings per share over the last year. BioLineRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIOLINERX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx’s stock was trading at $1.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLRX shares have increased by 45.0% and is now trading at $2.32.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS (NYSE:AEO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters last released its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year. American Eagle Outfitters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters’ stock was trading at $9.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEO stock has increased by 91.5% and is now trading at $18.50.

UP FINTECH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TIGR)

