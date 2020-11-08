WYNN RESORTS (NASDAQ:WYNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by $3.85. The company earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wynn Resorts has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year. Wynn Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WYNN RESORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts’ stock was trading at $80.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WYNN shares have decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $80.07.

VIRGIN GALACTIC (NYSE:SPCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.09) earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF VIRGIN GALACTIC? (NYSE:SPCE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virgin Galactic in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

COMMSCOPE (NASDAQ:COMM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. CommScope has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. CommScope has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMSCOPE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope’s stock was trading at $7.63 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, COMM shares have increased by 30.0% and is now trading at $9.92.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business earned $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. RE/MAX has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.7. RE/MAX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RE/MAX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX’s stock was trading at $24.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RMAX stock has increased by 28.7% and is now trading at $32.01.