ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. ZIOPHARM Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology’s stock was trading at $2.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZIOP shares have decreased by 11.8% and is now trading at $2.24.

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS (NYSE:BXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXG)

Bluegreen Vacations last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Bluegreen Vacations has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLUEGREEN VACATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BXG)

Bluegreen Vacations’ stock was trading at $6.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BXG shares have decreased by 17.5% and is now trading at $5.01.

VERITIV (NYSE:VRTV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Veritiv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERITIV’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv’s stock was trading at $6.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VRTV shares have increased by 183.3% and is now trading at $18.98.

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS (NYSE:NRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Natural Resource Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Natural Resource Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners’ stock was trading at $11.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NRP shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $13.21.