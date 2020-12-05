BORR DRILLING (NYSE:BORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling last announced its earnings results on August 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

SPLUNK (NASDAQ:SPLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk last released its quarterly earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business earned $559 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Splunk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPLUNK'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk’s stock was trading at $120.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SPLK stock has increased by 33.4% and is now trading at $161.07.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE (NASDAQ:CBRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store last posted its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The company earned $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Its revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s stock was trading at $109.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CBRL shares have increased by 29.3% and is now trading at $141.14.

BIG LOTS (NYSE:BIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 4th, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots has generated $3.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.6.

HOW HAS BIG LOTS' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots’ stock was trading at $16.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BIG stock has increased by 181.1% and is now trading at $46.98.