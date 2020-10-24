CALIX (NYSE:CALX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Calix last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Its revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.1. Calix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALIX'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

Calix’s stock was trading at $7.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CALX shares have increased by 245.9% and is now trading at $26.05.

BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BPFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Boston Private Financial last issued its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Boston Private Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Boston Private Financial’s stock was trading at $7.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BPFH stock has decreased by 16.6% and is now trading at $6.58.

HILLTOP (NYSE:HTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Hilltop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HILLTOP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop’s stock was trading at $19.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HTH stock has increased by 13.8% and is now trading at $21.70.

THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER (NASDAQ:GT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s stock was trading at $7.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GT shares have increased by 53.6% and is now trading at $11.00.