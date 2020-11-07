CLOROX (NYSE:CLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox last announced its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Clorox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLOROX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox’s stock was trading at $169.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLX stock has increased by 25.7% and is now trading at $212.98.

GARTNER (NYSE:IT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IT)

Gartner last announced its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Gartner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GARTNER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IT)

Gartner’s stock was trading at $107.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IT shares have increased by 36.5% and is now trading at $146.25.

BANCOLOMBIA (NYSE:CIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1.

HOW HAS BANCOLOMBIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia’s stock was trading at $33.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CIB shares have decreased by 18.4% and is now trading at $27.00.

TELLURIAN (NASDAQ:TELL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business earned $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Tellurian has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. Tellurian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELLURIAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian’s stock was trading at $0.9162 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TELL shares have increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $0.9641.