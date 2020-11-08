CUBESMART (NYSE:CUBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. Its revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. CubeSmart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUBESMART’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart’s stock was trading at $30.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CUBE stock has increased by 9.0% and is now trading at $33.45.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company earned $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.13 million. Its revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SVMK has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. SVMK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SVMK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK’s stock was trading at $14.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SVMK shares have increased by 48.5% and is now trading at $21.86.

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:IRWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $10.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IRWD stock has increased by 1.6% and is now trading at $10.67.

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX (NASDAQ:OCUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Ocular Therapeutix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OCULAR THERAPEUTIX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix’s stock was trading at $5.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OCUL shares have increased by 140.0% and is now trading at $12.84.