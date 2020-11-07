EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES (NYSE:DEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties last posted its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm earned $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.9. Easterly Government Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties’ stock was trading at $22.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DEA shares have decreased by 5.4% and is now trading at $21.59.

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES (NYSE:ARA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. The company earned $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. American Renal Associates has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year. American Renal Associates has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARA)

American Renal Associates’ stock was trading at $7.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARA shares have increased by 60.9% and is now trading at $11.49.

SJW GROUP (NYSE:SJW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. SJW Group has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.3. SJW Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SJW GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group’s stock was trading at $69.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SJW shares have decreased by 9.9% and is now trading at $63.02.

SYNACOR (NASDAQ:SYNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Synacor has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SYNACOR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor’s stock was trading at $1.04 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SYNC stock has increased by 21.2% and is now trading at $1.26.