NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP (NYSE:EDU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm earned $986.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.6. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stock was trading at $126.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EDU stock has increased by 30.2% and is now trading at $164.90.

NURIX THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:NRIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. Nurix Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF NURIX THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:NRIX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nurix Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

CNB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial last announced its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. The company earned $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6.

HOW HAS CNB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial’s stock was trading at $19.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCNE stock has decreased by 14.1% and is now trading at $16.46.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES (NASDAQ:JBHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 16th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3.

HOW HAS J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ stock was trading at $88.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JBHT stock has increased by 45.0% and is now trading at $128.04.