EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties last posted its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company earned $285 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Its revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.9. Equity Lifestyle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties’ stock was trading at $68.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ELS shares have decreased by 9.6% and is now trading at $62.27.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.1. Edwards Lifesciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences’ stock was trading at $65.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EW shares have increased by 22.2% and is now trading at $80.41.

KIMBERLY CLARK (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm earned $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Its revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly Clark has generated $6.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Kimberly Clark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

KIMBERLY CLARK (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly Clark’s stock was trading at $134.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KMB stock has increased by 2.0% and is now trading at $136.88.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares’ stock was trading at $23.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FMBH stock has increased by 24.5% and is now trading at $29.25.