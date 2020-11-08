FLOWSERVE (NYSE:FLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm earned $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6. Flowserve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FLOWSERVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve’s stock was trading at $28.43 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FLS stock has increased by 0.8% and is now trading at $28.65.

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP (NASDAQ:REGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Renewable Energy Group has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.2. Renewable Energy Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group’s stock was trading at $20.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, REGI stock has increased by 156.9% and is now trading at $53.64.

PGT INNOVATIONS (NYSE:PGTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm earned $238 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. PGT Innovations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PGT INNOVATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations’ stock was trading at $12.47 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PGTI stock has increased by 36.2% and is now trading at $16.98.

MEIRAGTX (NASDAQ:MGTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx has generated ($1.65) earnings per share over the last year. MeiraGTx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MEIRAGTX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx’s stock was trading at $14.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGTX shares have increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $14.30.