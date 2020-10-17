INFOSYS (NYSE:INFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys last released its earnings results on October 14th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Infosys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INFOSYS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys’ stock was trading at $8.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INFY stock has increased by 74.3% and is now trading at $15.51.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE (NASDAQ:OMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.00. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

HOW HAS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s stock was trading at $42.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OMAB stock has decreased by 9.6% and is now trading at $38.02.

MONAKER GROUP (OTCMKTS:MKGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group last issued its earnings data on October 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Monaker Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MONAKER GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group’s stock was trading at $1.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MKGI stock has increased by 57.7% and is now trading at $2.24.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC (NASDAQ:MBCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business earned $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5.

HOW HAS MIDDLEFIELD BANC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc’s stock was trading at $20.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MBCN shares have decreased by 2.5% and is now trading at $20.14.