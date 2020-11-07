INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST (NYSE:IRET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Investors Real Estate Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IRET)

Investors Real Estate Trust’s stock was trading at $71.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IRET stock has decreased by 3.3% and is now trading at $68.63.

BERRY PETROLEUM (NASDAQ:BRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum last released its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Berry Petroleum has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Berry Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BERRY PETROLEUM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum’s stock was trading at $3.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BRY stock has decreased by 19.6% and is now trading at $2.74.

PDC ENERGY (NASDAQ:PDCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The firm earned $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. PDC Energy has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. PDC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PDC ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy’s stock was trading at $7.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PDCE shares have increased by 65.7% and is now trading at $11.88.

RCM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:RCMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business earned $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. RCM Technologies has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year. RCM Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020. RCM Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS RCM TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies’ stock was trading at $1.9173 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCMT shares have decreased by 28.5% and is now trading at $1.37.