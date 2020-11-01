THE ST. JOE (NYSE:JOE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. The St. Joe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. The St. Joe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE ST. JOE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe’s stock was trading at $18.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JOE shares have increased by 50.2% and is now trading at $27.04.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:BHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stock was trading at $4.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BHR stock has decreased by 44.6% and is now trading at $2.42.

CHEMED (NYSE:CHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Its revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has generated $13.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. Chemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHEMED’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed’s stock was trading at $414.05 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHE shares have increased by 15.5% and is now trading at $478.32.

FEDERAL SIGNAL (NYSE:FSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Federal Signal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FEDERAL SIGNAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal’s stock was trading at $28.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FSS stock has increased by 0.9% and is now trading at $28.68.

