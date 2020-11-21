KB FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KB)

HOW HAS KB FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group’s stock was trading at $37.31 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, KB shares have increased by 11.0% and is now trading at $41.40.

PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Proteostasis Therapeutics has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Proteostasis Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.05 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PTI stock has decreased by 1.0% and is now trading at $1.04.

ITAMAR MEDICAL (NASDAQ:ITMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical last released its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Itamar Medical has generated ($0.40) earnings per share over the last year. Itamar Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ITAMAR MEDICAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical’s stock was trading at $20.83 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, ITMR stock has decreased by 13.6% and is now trading at $18.00.

BRADY (NYSE:BRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRC)

Brady last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Brady has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRADY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:BRC)

Brady’s stock was trading at $38.39 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BRC stock has increased by 20.3% and is now trading at $46.17.