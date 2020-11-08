LIFE STORAGE (NYSE:LSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.71. The company earned $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Life Storage has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Life Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIFE STORAGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage’s stock was trading at $106.38 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LSI stock has increased by 7.5% and is now trading at $114.34.

J & J SNACK FOODS (NASDAQ:JJSF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods last issued its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The business earned $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. J & J Snack Foods has generated $4.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.1. J & J Snack Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS J & J SNACK FOODS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods’ stock was trading at $146.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JJSF shares have decreased by 4.7% and is now trading at $139.38.

QUANTERIX (NASDAQ:QTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS QUANTERIX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix’s stock was trading at $18.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QTRX shares have increased by 168.5% and is now trading at $49.70.

PDF SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PDFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. PDF Solutions has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. PDF Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PDF SOLUTIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions’ stock was trading at $12.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PDFS shares have increased by 69.4% and is now trading at $20.61.