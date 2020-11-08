MAYVILLE ENGINEERING (NYSE:MEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering last posted its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Mayville Engineering has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.8. Mayville Engineering has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAYVILLE ENGINEERING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering’s stock was trading at $5.67 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MEC shares have increased by 80.8% and is now trading at $10.25.

THE ALLSTATE (NYSE:ALL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm earned $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. Its revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Allstate has generated $10.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. The Allstate has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE ALLSTATE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate’s stock was trading at $92.77 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALL shares have decreased by 2.5% and is now trading at $90.41.

GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT (NYSE:GMRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Global Medical REIT has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.3. Global Medical REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT’s stock was trading at $12.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GMRE shares have increased by 9.1% and is now trading at $13.54.

AMERISOURCEBERGEN (NYSE:ABC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm earned $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. Its revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen has generated $7.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9.

HOW HAS AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen’s stock was trading at $84.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ABC shares have increased by 24.1% and is now trading at $105.42.