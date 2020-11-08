SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SAIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint Technologies has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.8. SailPoint Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies’ stock was trading at $19.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SAIL stock has increased by 136.3% and is now trading at $45.42.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER (NYSE:AG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year. First Majestic Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver’s stock was trading at $6.57 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AG stock has increased by 79.5% and is now trading at $11.79.

COMPUGEN (NASDAQ:CGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Its quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Compugen has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Compugen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMPUGEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen’s stock was trading at $11.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CGEN stock has increased by 10.4% and is now trading at $13.06.

INDEPENDENCE (NYSE:IHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IHC)

Independence last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $107.31 million during the quarter. Independence has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.1.

HOW HAS INDEPENDENCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IHC)

Independence’s stock was trading at $34.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IHC shares have increased by 17.6% and is now trading at $40.01.