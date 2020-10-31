BANCO SANTANDER (NYSE:SAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANCO SANTANDER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander’s stock was trading at $2.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAN stock has decreased by 32.3% and is now trading at $2.01.

OLD POINT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:OPOF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $12.43 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Old Point Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OLD POINT FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial’s stock was trading at $20.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OPOF shares have decreased by 22.7% and is now trading at $15.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NCR)

NCR last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. NCR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NCR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NCR)

NCR’s stock was trading at $19.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NCR shares have increased by 2.7% and is now trading at $20.32.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CZWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Citizens Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $10.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CZWI stock has decreased by 25.9% and is now trading at $7.60.