SAFE BULKERS (NYSE:SB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Safe Bulkers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAFE BULKERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers’ stock was trading at $1.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SB stock has decreased by 21.9% and is now trading at $0.9135.

THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY (NASDAQ:STKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business earned $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. The ONE Group Hospitality has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7.

HOW HAS THE ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality’s stock was trading at $2.06 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STKS stock has increased by 36.4% and is now trading at $2.81.

AILERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ALRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Aileron Therapeutics has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AILERON THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.4031 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALRN stock has increased by 180.3% and is now trading at $1.13.

EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EYEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.23) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $5.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EYEG shares have decreased by 34.4% and is now trading at $3.30.