WEC ENERGY GROUP (NYSE:WEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.5. WEC Energy Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEC ENERGY GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group’s stock was trading at $97.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WEC shares have increased by 4.3% and is now trading at $101.60.

VISTRA (NYSE:VST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VST)

Vistra last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Vistra has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Vistra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VISTRA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VST)

Vistra’s stock was trading at $17.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VST shares have increased by 3.9% and is now trading at $18.49.

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ALLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Allot Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications’ stock was trading at $9.20 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALLT stock has increased by 10.7% and is now trading at $10.18.

DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Its revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Discovery has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

HOW HAS DISCOVERY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery’s stock was trading at $24.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DISCA stock has decreased by 10.9% and is now trading at $21.43.