WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS (NYSE:WYND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year. Wyndham Destinations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations’ stock was trading at $28.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WYND stock has increased by 14.9% and is now trading at $32.63.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

AMALGAMATED BANK (NASDAQ:AMAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Amalgamated Bank has generated $1.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Amalgamated Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMALGAMATED BANK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank’s stock was trading at $13.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AMAL stock has decreased by 14.7% and is now trading at $11.10.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

ALTICE USA (NYSE:ATUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altice USA has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.7. Altice USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALTICE USA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA’s stock was trading at $22.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATUS shares have increased by 18.8% and is now trading at $26.95.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

CNX RESOURCES (NYSE:CNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CNX Resources has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year. CNX Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNX RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources’ stock was trading at $5.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNX stock has increased by 89.8% and is now trading at $9.70.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.