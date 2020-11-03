Earnings results for MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.46.

MBIA last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $114 million for the quarter. MBIA has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MBIA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

MBIA does not currently pay a dividend. MBIA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MBIA insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $806,428.00 in company stock. Only 8.81% of the stock of MBIA is held by insiders. 86.52% of the stock of MBIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of MBIA is -0.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MBIA is -0.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MBIA has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

