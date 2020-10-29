Earnings results for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

McGrath RentCorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. McGrath RentCorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McGrath RentCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $99.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.52%. The high price target for MGRC is $99.00 and the low price target for MGRC is $99.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McGrath RentCorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $99.00, McGrath RentCorp has a forecasted upside of 69.5% from its current price of $58.40. McGrath RentCorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McGrath RentCorp has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of McGrath RentCorp is 42.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McGrath RentCorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.08% next year. This indicates that McGrath RentCorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

In the past three months, McGrath RentCorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $713,430.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of McGrath RentCorp is held by insiders. 82.78% of the stock of McGrath RentCorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC



Earnings for McGrath RentCorp are expected to grow by 7.73% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $3.90 per share. The P/E ratio of McGrath RentCorp is 14.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of McGrath RentCorp is 14.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. McGrath RentCorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McGrath RentCorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

