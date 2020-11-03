Earnings results for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.6.

McKesson last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The company earned $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has generated $14.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. McKesson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McKesson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $179.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.94%. The high price target for MCK is $204.00 and the low price target for MCK is $147.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

McKesson has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $179.31, McKesson has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $152.03. McKesson has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McKesson has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of McKesson is 11.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McKesson will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.05% next year. This indicates that McKesson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

In the past three months, McKesson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $174,510.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of McKesson is held by insiders. 86.55% of the stock of McKesson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McKesson (NYSE:MCK



Earnings for McKesson are expected to grow by 10.51% in the coming year, from $15.13 to $16.72 per share. The P/E ratio of McKesson is 27.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of McKesson is 27.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. McKesson has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McKesson has a P/B Ratio of 5.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

