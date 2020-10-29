Earnings results for MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.
MDC Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter. MDC Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MDC Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.
Dividend Strength: MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)
MDC Partners does not currently pay a dividend. MDC Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)
In the past three months, MDC Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.00% of the stock of MDC Partners is held by insiders. 62.28% of the stock of MDC Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.
Earnings and Valuation of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA
The P/E ratio of MDC Partners is -6.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.
